CHARLESTON — The Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter has established a three-part series to provide advice and resources, answer questions and give useful information to individuals caring for someone in the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a news release.
The Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners Series Early Stage will take place on three Wednesdays starting March 17. The sessions are free and are from noon to 1 p.m. To register, call 304-343-2717 or email wvinfo@alz.org. After registering, participants will receive a link to join each webinar.
In the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, families face many new questions: What does the diagnosis mean? How do we plan for the future? What resources are available to help? Participants will hear from other care partners and individuals living with Alzheimer’s and learn tips and strategies.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. In West Virginia, there are 39,000 people aged 65 and older currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and 105,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers.