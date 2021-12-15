CHARLESTON — The Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter will host a virtual education program to help family members and caregivers have important conversations with loved ones showing early signs of dementia, according to a news release.
The free program, Dementia Conversations, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Participants will learn tips for breaking the ice with a family member experiencing changing behaviors or early signs of dementia. Topics covered include going to the doctor for a diagnosis or treatment, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans for future care.
“When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk,” said Teresa Morris, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. “Often, conversations with family members about dementia and their changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program gives valuable insight and tips for managing those conversations.”
Eighty-three percent of the help provided to older adults in the United States comes from family members, friends and other unpaid caregivers. More than 11 million Americans are providing unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. In West Virginia, there are 85,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers.
Preregistration by calling 800-272-3900 is required for this free virtual program.
