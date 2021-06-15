The Alzheimer’s Association has created an education program covering the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia to provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed.
The West Virginia chapter has partnered with Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State Life Care to provide this free, evidenced based program to the community.
The program will be presented in person from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Tri-State Life Care, 1111 6th Ave., Huntington.
The free one-hour Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program:
- Explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
- Examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.
- Details the risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.
- Identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.
- Looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.
- Offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Call 800-272-3900 or email wvinfo@alz.org to learn more or sign up.