The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200918 EMSmask 03.jpg
Buy Now

Cabell County EMS paramedic Danny Reynolds, left, and EMT Sarah Adkins wear masks and gloves as they sanitize equipment in the back of an ambulance following a patient transport in 2020 in Huntington. More than 200 West Virginia ambulance services will see a 10% bump in reimbursement rates.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — More than 200 West Virginia ambulance services will see a 10% bump in reimbursement rates after the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently approved the increase.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services on Wednesday said the increase will provide an additional $11.8 million in reimbursements per fiscal year for ambulance ground transportation rates.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.