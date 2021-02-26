The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A new Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services ambulance station opens Friday adjacent to Rock Hill Elementary School.

 David E. Malloy | For The Herald-Dispatch

PEDRO, Ohio — A sixth ambulance station for the Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services program opened Friday adjacent to Rock Hill Elementary School.

“This station will help decrease response time,” said Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “Thanks to the community for being patient with us.”

The project had to be bid several times before the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners last year approved a plan to build the new station officials promised when the county asked voters to approve an EMS levy several years ago.

“In an emergency, minutes matter,” said Dr. Colton Copley, an emergency room physician and a county commissioner. “We’re excited to see it open.”

Construction of the two-bay, $620,000 ambulance station also was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Holliday said.

“It’s something people in the Rock Hill area have wanted for a long time,” said Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. “Thanks to the citizens who voted for the EMS levy.”

Officials promised an ambulance station in the Rock Hill and Rome Township areas when the issue was put before voters. The new station in the Rome Township area remains on the drawing boards.

“Lives will be saved because this station is here,” said State Rep. Jason Stephens.

The station will be manned around the clock.

“We’ll try our best to be the best,” said Justin Spurlock, commander of the ambulance station and a paramedic. He is one of six employees who will work at the station.

Other employees to work there are: Nathan Johnson and Leah Bryant, both paramedics; Luke Alley, advanced emergency medical technician; and Marco Bookhammer and Micah Ellison, EMTs.

The county secured financing through the Neighborhood Investment Program overseen by Treasurer Steve Burcham. The county will pay off the cost of the ambulance station over the next 18 years. The program secured financing for 3.175%, according to officials.

