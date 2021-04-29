HUNTINGTON — After discussing a proposal during their Thursday meeting, the Marshall University Board of Governors approved an amended tuition and fee increase for the upcoming year, with some changes for in-state students.
The proposed 1.7% tuition and fees increase, as approved by the Finance Committee earlier in the day, was met with criticism by some members of the body and resulted in the board adopting the amended proposal to eliminate an increased cost of tuition for undergraduate resident and metro students, as well as the standard auxiliary fee increase to $50 per semester. The fee primarily serves the athletic department.
Resident and metro students would have faced tuition increases of $5 and $58, respectively, per semester had the initial proposal been adopted. Those students will still be subject to the fee increases, which accounted for the majority of the 1.7% increase for the coming year.
For undergraduate students, the increase now equates to $70 for in-state and metro students and $170 for out-of-state students. Medical students are included in the increases.
Some members of the board, including Chris Miller, Toney Stroud and constituent member Anna Williams, expressed their concern about the increase in tuition and fees and the impact it would have on students at this time.
The amended proposal was approved with two members, Miller and Angel Moore, opposed. This is the ninth consecutive year Marshall has increased tuition and fees, most recently a 3.5% increase that was approved last year.
President Jerome Gilbert also addressed board members regarding his recently announced plan to step down from his position in July 2022 at the end of his current contract. Gilbert assured the body that the decision is not related to his health or his family’s, but that the stresses over the past year have brought him to a realization that it was in his best interest to set an end date to his tenure at Marshall despite originally hoping to stay at the university longer.
Chairman Patrick Farrell said a search committee will be formed to find Gilbert’s replacement and that more information about the search will be made public when available.