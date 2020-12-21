CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport announced Monday that daily service at the airport by American Airlines will be restored.
Brent Brown, executive director of the airport, said flight reservations are available immediately at American Airlines website. Flights will begin Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
American Airlines will offer daily flights to and from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport with direct connections to over 200 domestic and international destinations, according to Brown.
“Our delegation in Washington, along with our state and local leaders have worked hard with the leadership at American Airlines since the suspension of service in October,” Brown said. “We are grateful for everyone’s efforts and are thrilled that we can again offer daily, safe, and efficient service from Huntington Tri-State Airport.”
For information or to make flight reservations, go to www.aa.com and all other online travel sites, Brown said.