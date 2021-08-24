CEREDO — American Airlines has apologized for a flight deplaning delay that happened at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Saturday.
“After landing, American Eagle flight 6145 with service from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Huntington Tri-State Airport experienced a 30-minute delay in deplaning due to a staffing issue with our local vendor. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working with our vendor to ensure a delay like this doesn’t occur in the future,” said a statement issued by the airline company.
The official said the flight had previously been scheduled to arrive around midnight, but was changed to arrive at 7:50 p.m. in Huntington.
“The local vendor didn’t realize the change on Saturday and did not have staff in place for the new scheduled arrival time,” the airline spokesperson said in an email.
Brent Brown, director of Huntington Tri-State Airport, also issued a statement following the scheduling mishap.
“The challenges of operating an airport extend on many levels. The Huntington Tri-State Airport is a conduit for commerce in our region and, as such, provides operational space to many vendors. These vendors include airlines, fuel services, transportation, maintenance, rental agencies and more. It’s important to consider that the Huntington Tri-State Airport does not, and has no responsibility for, staffing these vendors,” Brown’s statement said.
“We do all we can to ensure the safe and convenient travel of all that choose us at HTS. Unfortunately, we can’t control the operations of our vendor partners. We’re sorry for any inconvenience that our patrons have experienced, and please know that we’re aggressively communicating with our partners to make needed improvements for continuous positive engagements with us at Huntington Tri-State.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.