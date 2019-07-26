HUNTINGTON - The American Duchess paddlewheel riverboat, sister ship to the American Queen, made its first stop in Huntington on Thursday at Harris Riverfront Park.
Passengers roamed through the city during the afternoon, on one of three motor coaches, to explore Pullman Square, where West Virginia artisans were set up; Heritage Station; Marshall University; Ritter Park; Central City; and more. A premium tour also was available, which took guests to Heritage Farm Museum & Village and the Huntington Museum of Art.
Local residents were invited to wave them off at 5 p.m., after passengers had returned to the boat to begin the journey to their next stop in Augusta, Georgia.
This was the American Duchess' first stop on its nine-day cruise, which began in Cincinnati. The boat is part of the American Queen Steamboat Co.
Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said he hoped visitors enjoyed their visit to the Jewel City.
"We just hope that they have a good time and have a good experience," Compton said. "It's interesting because they're always in a good mood, in general, the folks who are passengers on the boat.
"And of course we love to show off the city, and they always, always talk about how friendly people are here, which I love, of course, because we hope they go back to their homes, wherever they're from, with good things to say about Huntington, and maybe come back or send their friends and family here."
Though the river cruise vessel is smaller than the American Queen, it is an all-suite riverboat, meaning it is more luxurious and has bigger rooms for the 160 passengers on board.
"This riverboat is special because she's one of our luxury cruisers, pretty much the only one, because most of her rooms are a two-story loft," Robert Shaw, a crew member, said.
"This being our first stop in Huntington ever, I do hope that the guests have a good time because a lot of the tours that are offered in the particular area will be the first time as well," Shaw said.
Both the American Duchess and American Queen are the same age and will turn 25 next year. Features on board the American Duchess include a grand dining room, The River Club & Terrace dining option, a grand lobby that can accommodate concerts, a full bar and sundeck areas.
Richard Bryant, chief mate on the American Duchess, said there are different feels to each boat.
"The Duchess has large, spacious rooms, passageways and a more luxurious, streamlined feel, where the American Queen has the old-time kind of steamboat feel to it," Bryant said. "It's bigger and can fit up to 400 passengers."
Bryant said he's come to Huntington before on the American Queen, and his favorite part of the city is the cupcakes at Paula Vega Cakes.
"Whenever I come here, I usually get cupcakes from Paula Vega because I can walk over there," Bryant said. "And I can bring them back to the wheelhouse, and everyone at the wheelhouse loves cupcakes. I like being able to walk around. There's a lot of shops and stores around here, and a lot of small river towns don't have the economy that Huntington seems to have. It's really cool."
Jackie, a passenger on the American Duchess residing in Ohio, said she lived in West Virginia as a child, so Thursday's visit was all about reminiscing and rediscovering the state she hasn't seen since childhood. Jackie also shared what she loves about the riverboat.
"My favorite thing is being within the United States and being able to stop at certain towns and things on the rivers in the United States," she said. "The other is the boat itself, that it's smaller, more intimate, and it's very well appointed, with good food, good wine."