HUNTINGTON - Passengers aboard the American Duchess paddlewheel riverboat will float into Huntington on Thursday, July 25, completing a day's itinerary of sightseeing and shopping.
The boat, which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Co., will arrive at Harris Riverfront Park sometime Thursday morning. Passengers will then tour the city from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. It's the riverboat's first stop on a planned nine-day cruise.
Huntington residents are invited to wave passengers off as they disembark from Huntington at approximately 5 p.m., according to a news release issued by Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The American Duchess' sister ship, the American Queen, made an unexpected stop in Huntington on July 13 after its planned trip was diverted onto the Ohio River because of flooding along the Mississippi River.
The American Duchess has three motor coach buses that travel with the boat. The buses take passengers on trips throughout the city, making laps throughout the day so visitors can stay at attractions for as long as they like.
Visitors will take excursions to Pullman Square/downtown, the Touma Medical Museum, the Central City Antique District, the Railroad Museum, the Rose Garden at Ritter Park, the Special Collections Morrow Library at Marshall University, Heritage Station and the CVB. Some passengers may join the "premium tour," which includes stops at Heritage Farm Museum & Village and the Huntington Museum of Art.
Raine Klover, manager of the CVB's Red Caboose, will be at Pullman Square with artists to sell West Virginia-related items.
The CVB also will enlist city ambassadors to travel with the guests. The ambassadors will give history lessons about Huntington and give them directions to various stops around town.
People are invited to come view the riverboat and take pictures. Due to safety regulations, no one is permitted on the boat and tours cannot be offered.
