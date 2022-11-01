The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210618 boat 03.jpg
Buy Now

Onlookers snap a selfie in front of the American Duchess as it makes a stop at Harris Riverfront Park on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A familiar riverboat will return to Huntington on Wednesday as part of a series of riverboat stops to the city this year.

The American Duchess, a sister ship to The American Queen and The American Countess, is expected to dock in Huntington on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, and depart around 5 p.m. The ship stopped in Huntington last year.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.