HUNTINGTON — A familiar riverboat will return to Huntington on Wednesday as part of a series of riverboat stops to the city this year.
The American Duchess, a sister ship to The American Queen and The American Countess, is expected to dock in Huntington on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, and depart around 5 p.m. The ship stopped in Huntington last year.
The Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau invites the community to welcome the American Duchess. Her voyage began in Wheeling on Sunday, Oct. 30, and will conclude in Louisville on Sunday, Nov. 6. Other stops include Marietta, Ohio; Augusta, Kentucky; Cincinnati; and Madison, Indiana.
“We are excited to welcome more of our river passengers to the city and Cabell County,” Tyson Compton, president of the CVB, said in a press release. “Four visits in one year is the most we have had in some time. We consistently get great comments from these folks when they visit. They enjoy what we have to offer and they love our people, often commenting on how friendly everyone is to them.”
Compton encourages residents who may meet a passenger to give a warm welcome. People are invited to go to the riverfront to see the boat and take pictures. Because of safety regulations, residents are not permitted on the boat and tours are not offered.
After disembarking from the ship, passengers will get on private motor coaches for “Hop On Hop Off” tours to visit location attractions throughout the day, such as Pullman Square and downtown shops, the Touma Medical Museum, Central City and 14th Street West, the Railroad Museum, Special Collections Morrow Library at Marshall University and Heritage Station. Passengers on a premium tour will have a chance to visit Heritage Farm and the Huntington Museum of Art.
Local ambassadors will be on the motor coaches and at each stop. The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District also assists with the visit.
Before it was known as The American Duchess, the ship was designed and built for Isle of Capri Casinos as the Bettendorf Capri. Isle of Capri sold the boat to AQSC in 2016. As part of a conversion from casino boat to an overnight passenger vessel, new dividing walls were constructed for 83 passenger cabins. Other additions were a crew hold, a new interior layout and design, modifications to propulsion and a new exterior paint job.
