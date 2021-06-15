HUNTINGTON — The passenger boat American Duchess will stop at Harris Riverfront Park Thursday morning as passengers use the day to visit Huntington.
The boat is making its first stop in Huntington this year. It passed Huntington last week on its way to Pittsburgh. It will arrive at Huntington around 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, depending on travel time. Passengers will disembark for a guided tour around the city and then visit Heritage Farm, according to the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Three motorcoaches travel with the Duchess and will transport the guests. The boat will stay docked until its departure around 10 p.m. Community members are welcome to go down to the river to greet passengers and later wave them off. No tours of the boat are allowed.
The boat will be serviced during the stop.
“We are excited to welcome more of our river passengers to the city and Cabell County,” Tyson Compton, president of the CVB, said in a news release. “We missed them last year and are so happy to see their return. We consistently get great comments from these folks when they visit. They enjoy what we have to offer and they love our people, often commenting on how friendly everyone is to them.”