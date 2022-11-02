The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A heavy fog greeted the passenger boat American Duchess as it approached Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Wednesday. The fog had begun to lift as the boat, which was heading downriver, made its 180-degree turn to face upriver as it docked.

It was the fourth and final passenger boat in Huntington for the year, according to Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. All were boats from American Queen Voyages this year. Previous visits were by the American Countess and the American Queen. The American Duchess stopped in Huntington last year, but this was its first visit in 2022.

