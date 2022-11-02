Having approached Harris Riverfront Park from the north, the pilot of the passenger boat American Duchess does a 180-degree turn so the boat faces the current as it prepares to dock at Harris Riverfront Park.
Courtesy of Jim Ross
The American Duchess passed under the Frank “Gunner” Gatski Memorial Bridge as it approached its stop at Harris Riverfront Park early Wednesday morning.
Courtesy of Jim Ross
Hugging the West Virginia side of the Ohio River, the passenger boat American Duchess eased downriver as it neared its stop at Harris Riverfront Park.
HUNTINGTON — A heavy fog greeted the passenger boat American Duchess as it approached Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Wednesday. The fog had begun to lift as the boat, which was heading downriver, made its 180-degree turn to face upriver as it docked.
It was the fourth and final passenger boat in Huntington for the year, according to Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. All were boats from American Queen Voyages this year. Previous visits were by the American Countess and the American Queen. The American Duchess stopped in Huntington last year, but this was its first visit in 2022.
This voyage of the American Duchess began in Wheeling on Sunday, Oct. 30, and will end in Louisville on Sunday, Nov. 6. Other stops include Marietta, Ohio; Augusta, Kentucky; Cincinnati; and Madison, Indiana.
While the boat was in Huntington, its passengers could participate in organized tours on a bus or they could walk around downtown or visit nearby neighborhoods on their own before the boat left in the early evening for its next stop at Augusta.
