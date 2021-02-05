According to the American Heart Association, becoming healthier starts with learning and keeping track of a few key numbers. With its “Know your numbers” campaign, the organization encourages people to keep track of their blood sugar, blood pressure, body mass index and cholesterol.
“Knowing your numbers is paramount on how to understand your own health and how to improve it, especially if you have some issues,” said Cynthia Keely, quality improvement manager for the American Heart Association.
See a doctor or health care provider at least once a year, and twice a year if you have a chronic health condition, Keely said. A health care provider can help you determine if you’re in a healthy range for each of the critical health markers.
A person’s blood sugar, blood pressure, body mass index and cholesterol are determined by many factors. Some, like what they eat and how much they exercise, they control. Others they don’t control, like age, gender and family medical history.
“So even if you are super healthy, if there’s a family history of diabetes it puts you in a high risk of possibly contracting it. But that doesn’t say that you can’t control it better,” Keely said. “There’s so many methods of control and keeping track of your number, and that way it reduces the risk of extensive cardiovascular disease.”
The American Heart Association’s website, heart.org, has information about and resources for each of the health markers. Keely recommends using its search function to find out more about them.
“You can just type in what you’re looking for specifically,” she said.
Blood sugar
Monitoring your blood sugar level can tell you whether or not you’re at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.
According to the American Heart Association, people with a fasting blood glucose level of lower than 100 mg/dl (Milligrams per decilitre) are considered to be in a healthy range. Those who are 100 to 125 mg/dl are pre-diabetic, or at an increased risk of diabetes. Those with 126 mg/dl or higher blood sugar level have type 2 diabetes.
To keep your blood sugar levels in check, the American Heart Association recommends eating a healthy diet of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, lean proteins and fish. You should also limit intake of sugary drinks, added sugars, fatty foods, processed meats and sodium. Being physically active, managing your weight and not smoking can also help you prevent or control diabetes.
Blood pressure
To understand your blood pressure and how it affects your health, it’s important to understand how blood pressure is measured.
There are two numbers in blood pressure measurements: Systolic blood pressure and Diastolic blood pressure.
Systolic, the first number, is an indication of much pressure your blood exerts against your artery walls when the heart beats. The second number tells you how much pressure the blood exerts against artery walls while the heart is resting between beats.
The numbers are measured in mm Hg, which means millimeters of mercury, a standard of measurement for pressure.
Systolic blood pressure is typically given more attention as a risk factor for heart disease, but diastolic blood pressure also can be used to diagnose high blood pressure.
According to the heart association, a blood pressure of less than 120/80 mm Hg is considered normal. Elevated blood pressure is 120-129 systolic and less than 80 mm Hg diastolic. Hypertension is when a person’s systolic blood pressure is at 130 or above or their diastolic blood pressure is at 80 or above.
Having high blood pressure can lead to a host of health problems, from heart attack, stroke, heart failure to vision loss, kidney disease and sexual dysfunction.
Keely recommends having a blood pressure cuff at home to monitor the trends in your blood pressure. She points out that there’s a correct way to measure your blood pressure.
“You want to be sitting with your feet flat on the floor, with an empty bladder and not talking and do proper method of how to take your blood pressure,” she said. “And our Target BP site has all that information.”
Body mass index
Body mass index is a person’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters. To calculate yours, divide your weight in pounds by your height in inches squared and multiply by a conversion factor of 703. You can also use any number of websites that will calculate it for you.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a healthy range for BMI to be 18.5 to 24.9. People with a BMI or 25 to 29.9 are overweight, and those over 30 are considered obese.
“I know it’s a struggle for us all,” Keely said of maintaining a healthy weight. “Everybody has the ‘COVID 15’ going on.”
Keely recommends trying to be more active, whether that’s by walking in your neighborhood or going to a local school, park or walking path. It doesn’t have to be heavy exercise, she said.
“It’s not like you have to go out and lift weights,” she said. “If you’re limited by mobility, so many people are doing web-based exercising programs. But you should check with your physician (before starting something new).”
Cholesterol
Cholesterol, a waxy substance that circulates in the blood, comes from two different sources: your liver and food that comes from animals. The liver makes all the cholesterol you need. Food such as meat, poultry and dairy products also all have cholesterol.
There are two types of cholesterol — high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, and low-density lipoprotein, or LDL. You may know HDL simply as “good cholesterol,” and LDL as the “bad cholesterol.” HDL carries the bad cholesterol away from arteries and back to the liver, where it’s broken down and passed from the body. But HDL cholesterol does not completely eliminate LDL cholesterol.
“High levels of LDL lead to plaque buildup in your arteries, which result in heart disease and can also put you at high risk of stroke,” Keely said.
Triglyceride levels also factor into a person’s total cholesterol score. Triglycerides are the chemical form in which most fats exist, both in the body and in food. People with high triglycerides often have high cholesterol.
To know your total cholesterol score, add your HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, plus 20% of your triglyceride level.
Besides knowing your numbers and keeping them in check, Keely also recommends trying to control your stress level. Meditation and yoga as well exercise as a whole can help reduce stress. Keely also recommends staying safely connected to family members and friends, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Make sure you’re not cutting off and know that we’re all trying to be safe and healthy together,” she said.