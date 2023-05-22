HUNTINGTON — National Poppy Day is May 26, the Friday before Memorial Day.
The Huntington chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary will distribute poppies as part of the Memorial Day celebration on May 29 at the Memorial Arch on Memorial Boulevard.
The poppy is a remembrance flower and has been the official flower of The American Legion Family since the 1920s.
Organizers have had trouble fundraising for the event the way they usually would, so they organized raffles to raise money for the poppies.
“Businesses just don't want you in front of the stores anymore, it's been really difficult to be able to do any collecting out in the community,” Ann Buchanan, president of the American Legion Auxiliary 16th unit.
Through fundraising, the American Legion Auxiliary purchased 1,000 poppies to distribute. The suggested donation for a poppy is $1 and the funds go directly to veterans benefits, with 90% of the money staying local.
The poppy fundraiser usually generates between $500 and $1,000.
