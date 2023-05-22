The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The poppy is a remembrance flower and has been the official flower of The American Legion Family since the 1920s.

 Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — National Poppy Day is May 26, the Friday before Memorial Day.

The Huntington chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary will distribute poppies as part of the Memorial Day celebration on May 29 at the Memorial Arch on Memorial Boulevard.

