HUNTINGTON — The American Legion Department of West Virginia is hosting its 103rd annual state convention this week at the DoubleTree Hotel in Huntington.
Starting Friday, the American Legion has requested speeches from Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and a national commander of the American Legion, among others. Prior to his death last month, Medal of Honor winner Hershel “Woody” Williams had also been invited to speak at the conference.
The conference is an opportunity for members of the Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion, Legion Riders and other affiliates to hold meetings and elect new officers for the coming year.
Miles Epling, state adjutant for the American Legion and U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, said he hopes Miller will discuss how veterans are being treated in the Capitol and what needs to change. He referred to the proposals to cut funding to state VA medical centers that are concerning veterans nationwide.
“The American Legion is here to support all the veterans in the United States. We testify in Washington for any kind of benefit for the veterans to make sure they don’t go away and that people will always remember the veterans that served this country,” he said.
Epling joined the Legion in 1972 and said when he first became involved, they had around 31,000 members in West Virginia. They’re now down to around 13,000 members.
“Basically, it’s because of the World War II veterans who have died, and the age of Korean (War veterans) is getting up there, and so are Vietnam (War veterans) now. And that hurts,” he said.
Epling said he hopes the Legion will gain more membership in the next year, particularly younger members. He said the Legion is the largest veteran organization in the nation, but they are losing members every year.
According to the American Legion, the organization is on track to reverse the trend for 2022.
“We’re just trying to build back, and we’re hoping the young veterans will come and join us. They’re going to have to take over eventually,” Epling said.
Epling said the Legion holds two conventions every year, including the current convention where members meet to discuss annual reports, present awards and announce elections.
The Legion’s business convention has been held in Huntington for several years, and the members who attend, around 300, look forward to seeing each other every year.
“My whole life has always been in the Legion, and I’ve had a great time serving when meeting all the guys around the state. That’s probably the biggest thing I look forward to every year — meeting more new people,” Epling said.
Epling said the American Legion Auxiliary, which is also meeting at the convention, has been a major support for the Legion at all 106 posts around the state, cooking dinners and supporting the Legion any way they can.
The Legion and American Legion Auxiliary host Boys State and Girls State, respectively, which teaches students from around the state about government. The Legion also hosts an oratorical contest for high school students to develop and show their appreciation for the U.S. Constitution.
The winner of this year’s contest will be announced at the conference Saturday.