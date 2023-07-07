The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The American Legion Department of West Virginia held its 105th annual state convention at the Doubletree by Hilton this weekend. The event began Thursday and ends Saturday.

According to its website, the American Legion “is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.”

