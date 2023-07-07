West Virginia Department Commander Tom Hicks, left, presents Chad McIntyre of Roy E. Parrish Post 13 in Clarksburg a certificate for obtaining 100% membership as the American Legion Department of West Virginia’s 105th annual state convention continues Friday at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
American Legion Auxiliary members meet as American Legion Department of West Virginia’s 105th annual state convention continues Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Honorary Junior officers are sworn in during the American Legion Auxiliary meeting at the American Legion Department of West Virginia's 105th annual state convention on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Honorary Junior officers are sworn in during the American Legion Auxiliary meeting at the American Legion Department of West Virginia's 105th annual state convention on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
West Virginia Department Commander Tom Hicks speaks as the American Legion Department of West Virginia's 105th annual state convention continues Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
West Virginia Department Commander Tom Hicks, left, presents Chad McIntyre of Roy E. Parrish Post 13 in Clarksburg a certificate for obtaining 100% membership as the American Legion Department of West Virginia’s 105th annual state convention continues Friday at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
American Legion Auxiliary members meet as American Legion Department of West Virginia’s 105th annual state convention continues Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Honorary Junior officers are sworn in during the American Legion Auxiliary meeting at the American Legion Department of West Virginia's 105th annual state convention on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Honorary Junior officers are sworn in during the American Legion Auxiliary meeting at the American Legion Department of West Virginia's 105th annual state convention on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
West Virginia Department Commander Tom Hicks speaks as the American Legion Department of West Virginia's 105th annual state convention continues Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The American Legion Department of West Virginia held its 105th annual state convention at the Doubletree by Hilton this weekend. The event began Thursday and ends Saturday.
According to its website, the American Legion “is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.