HUNTINGTON — The American Queen, the largest passenger steamboat ever built, will dock at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
Its sister ship, the American Countess, visited Huntington in June and will return Sept. 9.
Five motor coaches travel with the American Queen to take passengers on excursions in the communities where the boat stops.
The motor coaches begin a cycle of what are called hop-on, hop-off tours, where they make continual laps throughout the day so that passengers can stay at the attractions as long as they like, said Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The American Queen’s passengers will travel to Pullman Square and downtown, the Touma Medical Museum, 14th Street West in Central City, the Railroad Museum, the Special Collections in Morrow Library at Marshall University and the shops at Heritage Station. Some passengers can opt to join the premium tour, which takes them to Heritage Farm and the Huntington Museum of Art.
Local “ambassadors” will accompany each motor coach and be stationed at each attraction to answer questions from visitors and share Huntington’s story as they travel throughout the city.
The American Queen has the accommodations and amenities of any modern boat but in a retro design reminiscent of the steamboat era. Residents are encouraged to visit the boat for pictures while it docked, but tours will not be offered.
About 250 passengers will be on board for this trip, which started Monday in Pittsburgh and ends Aug. 15 in Louisville, Kentucky. Other stops include Marietta, Ohio; Augusta, Kentucky; Cincinnati and Madison, Indiana.
