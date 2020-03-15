HUNTINGTON — With a looming 2020 Census about to reduce the Mountain State’s population, so much so that the state will most likely lose a seat in the House of Representatives, finding ways to retain Mountain Mama’s best and to recruit new mountaineers into her peaks and valleys must be top priority.
While lawmakers in Charleston debate the best way to do that, one service program is already helping retain and attract hardworking people to the state.
West Virginia produces the second highest amount of AmeriCorps members each year, just behind Washington, D.C. In 2019, more than 3,400 AmeriCorps volunteers — from West Virginia and across the country — worked at more than 500 locations in West Virginia communities.
When Emma Satterfield was looking for opportunities after graduating from Rice University in Texas with a degree in history and anthropology and completing an internship at Monticello — Thomas Jefferson’s plantation — she didn’t think she would find a job related to her field through the AmeriCorps.
“When I heard about AmeriCorps, I thought it was mainly teaching or physical work, like building and things like that, so I didn’t think it was for me,” Satterfield said.
Through the three AmeriCorps programs, along with the Senior Corps, there are options for people of all ages and backgrounds who want to give back to their communities. From teaching and mentoring to building infrastructure to preserving community history, the opportunities are attracting people who want to do good for the state.
The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia is a big reason why West Virginia has so many unique opportunities, several AmeriCorps members said. Satterfield is working for the Clio app, the Marshall University professor-developed history walking tour app, thanks to the Preservation Alliance.
“All of their AmeriCorps members do stuff with historical preservation across the state,” Satterfield said. “There are people at small archives, small museums, working to restore historic buildings, and then there was Clio.”
The Preservation Alliance and Clio also attracted California native Kyle Warmack to West Virginia. A graduate of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, Warmack spent 10 years as a light technician in Hollywood. But in 2016, Warmack decided he needed to do something that was going to make an impact on the world.
“I was tired of talking about things to do to make it better,” he said. “Regardless of your politics, it feels good to be powerless to do anything. It had been something I was thinking about for a long time, and I didn’t know what I was going to do with that feeling.”
It took a trip to England for Warmack to realize preserving history was the impact he wanted to leave.
“I had a lifelong passion for history, but I was looking around at everything and I thought, ‘Wait a minute. The only way you can maintain this much history is if there are a lot of jobs that involve taking care of it.’ So there must be more jobs in it than I initially anticipated. It was just eye-opening about where and how we discover history. We tend to think of it as something that happens in museums, and as wonderful as museums are, as popular as they are, it’s just not practical to shove every piece of history you have into a museum.
“It just felt wonderful to be interacting with history every day,” he said.
Warmack also stumbled upon the Preservation Alliance and their AmeriCorps positions.
“I was really interested in what Clio was doing, and the idea that it was doing it all over the place,” he said. “It started in West Virginia, but it was applicable anywhere and was doing so in a way that I thought was innovative and filled a gap. The kinds of things you discover on Clio continue to bring unexpected history to the forefront.”
He knew he loved West Virginia already. Two movies had brought him to the Mountain State, where he spent the weekends using a company car to travel to different Civil War battlefields in the state and hiking into the mountains. So he took the plunge and applied — then packed up his life and moved across the country. Since finishing with Clio, Warmack has taken a job with the state Historical Society and he plans to stay in West Virginia.
AmeriCorps is also creating opportunities for native West Virginians.
Stationed in Huntington City Hall, Beckley native Sarah Short and Clarksburg native Charlotte Riestenberg are working to revitalize the city’s West End through the AmeriCorps VISTA Love Your Block program. Their Huntington posting is not the first AmeriCorps experience for either of the two women.
Both Short and Riestenberg participated in Energy Express, a six-week summer reading program that is possibly the most well-known AmeriCorps program in West Virginia. After graduating from West Virginia University, Short landed a spot in her hometown with West Virginia Hive, a small-business incubator in southern West Virginia. Her husband then received a job with Core10, which relocated their family to Huntington. When she found the Love Your Block program, she said she felt it was the perfect opportunity to get acclimated to her new home and provide service to her new community.
“My last year of service as a VISTA I loved because it was in my hometown and I love what we did, but I didn’t get the feel of direct service that I was wanting,” Short said. “We actually tried to avoid direct service because we want things that will be long lasting and helping the community to take care of itself. I wanted to see and facilitate a real difference, and I didn’t get that. This time, I feel like I am going to get that out of this. We are going to be able to see what we are doing and see the changes.”
Riestenberg graduated from Fairmont State University with a degree in history. Through the Preservation Alliance, she found a position with the Harrison County Historical Society. When that ended, she was searching for a new position and applied for the job in Huntington and one in Charleston. She’s hoping her experience will propel her toward her dream job as a park ranger without having to attend graduate school.
“Love Your Block stood out to me because community development has been something I’ve been passionate about for a very long time,” Riestenberg said.
All four area AmeriCorps volunteers said they think the service provided to the state through the AmeriCorps is invaluable.
“It fills a really big need, both for the communities and the people that go into it,” Satterfield said. “There are a lot of people like me — I’m on a gap couple years before grad school. It’s a really great thing to do that’s giving back to the community, and I’m getting a lot of useful skills about something I am passionate about.”
While they don’t make much money — they are technically volunteers, after all — Riestenberg said the real payment is in the feel-good moments, the moments you know you’ve made a difference.
Warmack said he is not the only California transplant brought to the state from AmeriCorps. The program forms and strengthens bonds people have to the communities they serve, he said, while also giving natives the ability to grow their resumes in a state that isn’t always filled with opportunity.
“And you are giving these organizations an opportunity that would be beyond their reach,” he said. “Look at these organizations that have AmeriCorps members assigned to them, whether that be Clio, or the Harrison County Historical Society, whether it be Jackson’s Mill, or Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg — those organizations cannot afford to pay another full-time employee, period. This gives them manpower. One of the nice things about AmeriCorps is they are not just getting a new staff member on the team, because when you do AmeriCorps, you are not allowed to do something a full paid staff member would do. There is a clear mission statement for that member from Preservation Alliance or Volunteer West Virginia before that person even comes in. So you are able to do things that would otherwise be beyond their reach.”
For those like Satterfield, who most likely won’t stay in West Virginia forever, they take their friendly, rich and positive experience of the Mountain State’s culture with them, which Warmack also thinks is important.
“West Virginia is a wonderful place, and not enough people outside West Virginia know that,” Warmack said. “There are a lot of West Virginia stories that locals take for granted and are fascinating. A great example is the Mine Wars. I think every West Virginian learns about the Mine Wars in a way that as a California kid I learned about the Gold Rush. But the difference is that West Virginians know about the Gold Rush; Californians are not taught about the Mine Wars. It’s not taught. That should be something that changes nationwide.”
To learn more about AmeriCorps and its opportunities in West Virginia and across the country, visit nationalservice.gov.