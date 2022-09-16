HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall with a lecture by Lawrence Norden.
Norden is the senior director of the Elections and Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.
Norden’s lecture, “How False Claims About the 2020 Election Changed U.S. Election Law and Could Impact the Future of American Democracy,” will focus on changes made to U.S. election law and administration in the last two years and their potential impact on future elections and American democracy. He will also discuss how U.S. democracy can be strengthened going forward.
Norden has testified before Congress and several state legislatures and has been featured on media outlets across the country, including The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and National Public Radio.
In 2009, Norden served as chair of the Ohio Secretary of State’s bipartisan Election Summit and Conference. Norden helped author a report to the Ohio state government on how to improve that state’s election laws. The report was endorsed by the Ohio Association of Election Officials and the Columbus Dispatch.
The lecture also is supported by the West Virginia Humanities Council.
