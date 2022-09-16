The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall with a lecture by Lawrence Norden.

Norden is the senior director of the Elections and Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law. 

