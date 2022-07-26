HUNTINGTON — A flood watch has been issued for portions of West Virginia, southeast Ohio and northeast Kentucky, prompting Gov. Jim Justice to declare a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia this week due to the threat.
As part of the declaration, Justice directed the state Emergency Management Division to facilitate emergency services by implementing the state's Emergency Operations Plan and organizing personnel and resources to respond to emergencies, according to a news release.
West Virginians can expect heavy downpours or steady rain with possible flash flooding through Friday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected by the end of the work week, with localized higher amounts possible.
Gabe Wawrin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston, said there is a threat of flash flooding for much of the region, with a high threat across central and southern West Virginia, although anywhere could have a threat of flooding throughout the week.
“As the week goes on, and we have successive rounds of rainfall, the threat is going to increase with each additional round of rain,” Wawrin said.
He said Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the two days this week with the highest threat of flooding, and the threat level will probably start to taper off by Friday.
“Keep up to date with the latest forecast. If a flash flooding is issued for your location and you do happen to encounter any sort of flooded roadways, as the saying goes, turn around, don’t drown. Never try to cross a flooded roadway under any circumstances,” Wawrin said.
“Just keep up to date with the latest forecast. We’re pretty confident that we’re going to have issues at some point for the area but exactly where and when will change.”
West Virginians are encouraged to pay attention to weather conditions and follow instructions by local emergency officials.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.