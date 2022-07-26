The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220719_hd_flood
Fourpole Creek's water levels elevate following flash floods on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A flood watch has been issued for portions of West Virginia, southeast Ohio and northeast Kentucky, prompting Gov. Jim Justice to declare a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia this week due to the threat.

As part of the declaration, Justice directed the state Emergency Management Division to facilitate emergency services by implementing the state's Emergency Operations Plan and organizing personnel and resources to respond to emergencies, according to a news release.

