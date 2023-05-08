CHARLESTON — “I need answers,” Kimberly Burks demanded of Gov. Jim Justice. “And I need them now.”
Burks had nothing to lose. She already had lost her son.
Burks, 56, was confronting Justice at a Jan. 26 town hall on his proposal to slash the state’s personal income tax at the Tamarack Conference Center in Burks’ hometown of Beckley.
Burks’ son, Quantez Burks, 37, died at the state-run Southern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility in Beaver, Raleigh County on March 1, 2022, a day after he was incarcerated there.
The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation lists Burks as one of 18 inmates to die of heart disease in one of West Virginia’s 10 regional jails since the start of 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Gazette-Mail through a state Freedom of Information Act request.
But Kimberly Burks believes her son was killed by correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail.
Burks says an autopsy report conducted by a Pittsburgh pathologist contradicts the state’s determination that he died of natural causes, instead finding that Quantez had a heart attack due to stress brought on by blunt force trauma.
Burks said inmates reported that correctional officers had beaten her son after he was arrested following charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer.
“We have investigated and investigated and we will continue to do whatever we’ve got to do,” Justice told Burks.
Three months later, Burks is still seeking answers.
“Jim Justice is just not getting it,” Burks said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Justice’s administration has sat on most of $28.3 million in what was federal coronavirus relief money unexpended at the Sept. 30, 2022, deadline to spend it after moving it to a governor-controlled discretionary account.
The administration reimbursed itself the $28.3 million for what it determined to be eligible coronavirus-related state correction expenses. It has distributed 1% of that sum (roughly $280,000) to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Instead, Justice has held onto most of the funding the past seven months. Approximately $17.8 million remained in the discretionary account, the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, as of Tuesday, according to the Auditor’s Office.
Most of the roughly $10.5 million the Governor’s Office has distributed out of the fund in the past seven months went toward a new baseball stadium for Marshall University, Justice’s alma mater.
“He does not understand the seriousness of the jail system,” Burks said of Justice. “That’s why that money has not been given to [Corrections] like it should have been. To give $10 million to Marshall University for a stadium or whatever, that’s recreational sport. That’s for recreation. This is about people’s lives and families.”
“[T]hey have wasted our money,” said Pam Garrison, tri-chair of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, which sponsored a petition to Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., earlier this year urging them to sign onto their request to the Department of Justice for an independent investigation into jail conditions in West Virginia.
“Senator Manchin continues to monitor the concerning reports coming from the state operated jails and is committed to finding bipartisan solutions in Congress to improve federal prison oversight,” a Manchin spokesperson said in an email.
Justice Chief of Staff Brian Abraham defended the governor’s oversight of the leftover federal coronavirus relief dollars in a phone interview Wednesday, saying the new Marshall University baseball stadium has the potential to be an economic development project that benefits Cabell County.
“He did it for the community,” Abraham said.
State Auditor JB McCuskey told the Senate Finance Committee the Governor’s Office could have simply requested the $28.3 million be transferred back to Corrections to cover related expenses claimed by the office for reimbursement.
Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, called the state reimbursing itself with CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act dollars for previously incurred coronavirus expenses “unusual” in a November phone interview.
Federal guidance states that CARES Act funding was to cover only necessary expenses incurred due to the coronavirus public health emergency.
Abraham touted vetting the transfer received from the Governor’s Office’s financial and legal consultants. Nearly two-thirds of the 19 expenditures out of the fund since the $28.3 million transfer have been to those consultants, mainly the United States member firm of global financial consultant BDO.
“I don’t know that there’s any determined outcome for that right now. There’s not,” Abraham said of how the remaining $17.8 million in the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund would be spent.
Abraham said the state was keeping a reserve to cover lingering coronavirus testing expenses and suggested the state would keep using the fund to pay administrative costs.
“We still have accountants. We still have outside lawyers,” Abraham said.
Miranda Smith, 29, of Herndon, in Wyoming County, wants the Justice administration to allocate the money in the fund to address what inmates and correctional officers say are unsanitary living conditions.
Smith filed a federal lawsuit in March against the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation alleging her father, Alvis Shrewsbury, 45, died at Southern Regional in September 2022 after enduring brutal acts of violence, deprivation of food and water, and correctional officer and health care staff indifference to his health.
Shrewsbury was incarcerated at the jail for 19 days when he died.
“Sadly, Mr. Shrewsbury’s fate is not unique. Just simply being incarcerated in a West Virginia jail — especially SRJ — has been a death sentence to far too many,” the lawsuit states.
The suit also names Wexford Health Sources, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based contractor providing medical care to jails and prisons in West Virginia, as a defendant.
Smith is seeking all damages recoverable under the state’s wrongful death statute.
“They’re not doing anything, really, to fix the issue,” Smith said.
Shrewsbury was beaten multiple times by a group of inmates and had his daily food trays and drinking water bottles taken after he was found guilty of driving on a suspended license and sentenced to serve six months in jail, the lawsuit says. Shrewsbury, a grandfather of seven, died after correctional staff at Southern Regional “took no affirmative steps” to protect Shrewsbury from the attacks and ignored his complaints about pain and difficulty breathing, according to the lawsuit.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Wexford Health Sources denied Smith’s claims of negligent oversight in responses in the case filed in federal court.
When asked for comment on Burks’ belief that Southern Regional correctional officers beat her son to death and the class-action lawsuit filed in September alleging unsanitary living conditions and pervasive overcrowding, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski said the matters were under investigation by federal authorities.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which oversees the state’s adult and juvenile offender populations, is a component agency within the Department of Homeland Security.
“[W]e are unable to provide comment until after their investigation is finished,” Malinoski said in an email Wednesday.
Malinoski did not respond to a question asking which federal agencies were investigating.
A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed the agency had received a request to open an investigation but declined further comment. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.
Testifying as a current Southern Regional correctional officer and shift supervisor in written testimony in the class-action lawsuit filed in September, Troy Carter said he was aware of “numerous” incidents there in which an inmate was stabbed or beaten by another inmate because their cell door was broken or didn’t lock.
Carter testified 75% of the jail’s cell doors were broken or didn’t lock, which he called a major safety concern that violated federal rules. Carter and two former Southern Regional correctional officers said in written testimony that inmates there had been attacked and injured by other inmates because they were living in a dayroom unprotected by a locked cell.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy has reported $200 million in deferred maintenance costs for his agency to state legislators.
Sandy estimated a $27 million cost for lock replacements — just shy of the $28.3 million that had been left over in CARES Act funding seven months ago.
“[T]hey absolutely should be bringing it back to the [Division of] corrections,” Smith said of Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund money.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not respond to requests for comment.
In April, Justice released the results of a Department of Homeland Security investigation into Southern Regional Jail living conditions that concluded allegations of water deprivation, failure to provide toilet paper, and inmates having to sleep on hard floors without a mattress were false.
Justice said in an April statement he had “complete confidence” in Sandy and then-Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner Betsy Jividen, who resigned in August.
But when Justice was confronted by Burks at his January town hall in Beckley, he suggested the case wasn’t closed.
“Because with what you’re saying, and I’ve just got to be dead-level honest, with some level of smoke, there has to be some level of fire,” Justice told Burks.
Over three months after Burks confronted Justice, that smoke is billowing more and more.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Friday announced an unnamed Mercer County man incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail was found dead “by an apparent self-inflicted injury” that morning.
The man, 30, was found in his cell by staff performing routine checks, according to authorities. The incident was under investigation by a state corrections criminal investigation division, according to Malinoski.
Friday’s death was the 177th among inmates in West Virginia’s regional jails since the start of 2009, according to state data. Just shy of one out of every five deaths over that span occurred at Southern Regional Jail, where there have been 19 deaths since the start of 2021.
In the 14 months since Quantez Burks died, 27 more inmates have died in the state’s regional jails, including eight at Southern Regional Jail.
“It’s not getting any better,” Smith said.
‘Get it together’
The frequency of deaths in the state’s regional jails has increased sharply in recent months.
Of the 177 inmate deaths in those jails since the start of 2009, 19% have occurred since the beginning of last year. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation lists the cause of death as unknown for five deaths dating back to November 2022.
West Virginia’s regional jails generally have served pre-trial defendants and individuals sentenced to terms of one year or less.
Over 60% of inmate deaths in West Virginia’s regional jails since 2009 occurred within one month of the deceased inmates’ booking dates, according to state data. Two out of every five of those deaths were attributed to natural causes.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported 46 suicides and seven homicides among its 177 inmate deaths since the beginning of 2009.
Former and current correctional officers recalled as many as 12 to 16 inmates placed in a single 120-square foot suicide cell at once and left there for days at Southern Regional Jail in testimony filed in the class-action lawsuit filed in September against Sandy, Jividen and other current and former jail leaders.
The lawsuit alleges faulty plumbing resulting in a lack of running water and limited or no access to drinking water at the jail.
Burks, Smith and Garrison all want Justice to call a special session of the Legislature to address conditions in the state’s corrections system.
“Call a special session,” Burks said. “Get it together. Listen to us. Hear us. Reach out to us. Let us know that y’all are doing something.”
Abraham suggested Justice wasn’t likely to call a special session before state lawmakers reach an agreement on a plan.
“The governor’s point is if you just call them into a special section and there’s no agreement, no plan, no anything, then they just come in cold and come sit around and argue for a week and leave town and never do everything,” Abraham said.
Abraham said the Justice administration probably would meet with legislative leadership as soon as next week to discuss corrections action.
In his January State of the State address, Justice called on the Legislature to consider locality pay for correctional officers.
But Senate Bill 464, which would have provided correctional officers locality pay of up to $10,000 annually for working at facilities designated by the state as having critical staffing shortages, stalled in the Senate. House Bill 2879, which would have provided a $6,000 pay increase for Corrections employees of three years or more and a $3,000 sign-on bonus for new hires, stalled in the House.
“There is no reason to ever call for an extraordinary session until there is universal agreement on the issue at hand, and this issue is no different,” House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said in an email through House Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director Ann Ali Thursday. “At this moment, we don’t have an agreement.”
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said the Senate recognizes the need to address what he called “systemic issues” with the state’s jails and prisons.
“[B]ut that will require much more than simply putting money toward the problem,” Blair said in an email through Senate Communications Director Jacque Bland Thursday. “Proper funding and pay increases to attract and retain qualified, trained corrections officers is only a step.”
Justice issued a state of emergency to address critical staffing shortages in August after locality pay legislation failed last year.
The state of emergency supplied the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities at a cost Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William K. Marshall III has estimated to be $17 million for the fiscal year.
But the West Virginia National Guard said in August its servicemembers wouldn’t be performing duties as correctional officers, instead assisting in support roles like administrative functions, camera operations or other duties not in direct contact with inmates.
Motivation denied
State corrections advocates say at the root of overcrowding and understaffing issues is a bigger, long-term trend of overincarceration.
The class-action lawsuit cited a 2020 Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation annual report that indicated an average 12-month daily population of 640 in the facility with a designed capacity of 468. The jail’s average daily population for fiscal year 2021 was even greater at 717.
The state’s average jail inmate population more than quadrupled from 394 in 1992 to 1,614 in 2021, according to state data. The state’s average prison population more than doubled from 1,630 in 1991 to 4,016 in 2021.
“West Virginia will begin to fix our overcrowded and deadly jails when our policymakers realize they cannot address every social ill with locking people up in cages,” American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia Advocacy Director Eli Baumwell said in an email.
Three months after confronting Justice, Burks sees the state’s corrections system as going down the same wrong track she says resulted in her son dying at the hands of state correctional officers.
“Just acknowledge us and let us know that you’re trying to do something to make the system work,” Burks said. “As long as they keep doing what they’re doing, the problem is going to keep happening over and over and over, and it has to stop.”
Abraham said state officials have been cooperative in federal investigations of state corrections incidents.
“Just because the quote unquote Poor People’s Campaign decides we should do something isn’t going to motivate us to do something,” Abraham said.