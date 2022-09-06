The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Effective Oct. 1, Dr. Ayne Amjad will no longer be West Virginia's health officer, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing that the primary reason for her departure from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is to return to her clinical practice in Beckley. She will remain in an “advisory role” on a “contract basis” to the Justice administration after leaving the office and will continue assisting with response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.