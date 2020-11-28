HUNTINGTON — Businesses across the country are offering special prices on goods and services on one of the biggest retail weekends of the year, and the rail industry is no exclusion.
For customers planning to travel this winter and beyond, Amtrak has launched its fifth annual “Track Friday” sale, offering half-off fares, with prices as low as $15.
Customers can save up to 50% through Monday, Nov. 30, for future travel between Dec. 8, 2020, and April 30, 2021, on select trains nationwide, including the Cardinal route, which runs through Huntington.
Customers can purchase tickets from Huntington to three major cities on the route, each for under $60. One-way fares from Huntington to Washington, D.C., are on sale for $33; to Chicago for $35; and to New York for $53.
The sale is available on Amtrak.com, and all fares will be automatically discounted. No discount code is needed; fares are as shown.
In an effort to simplify and safeguard the travel experience, cleaning, contact-free and convenience measures have been implemented into every part of the customer journey, including:
- Face coverings: Amtrak requires all customers and employees to wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard and in stations unless actively eating or drinking. Passengers must also maintain appropriate physical distancing while onboard and in stations.
- Enhanced cleaning: Amtrak has enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols at stations and onboard trains.
- Limiting bookings: Bookings on most trains are limited to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members can find seats together.
- Air quality: All trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems, with a fresh air exchange rate every 4 to 5 minutes.
- Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at the busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high-traffic areas. In addition, protective plastic barriers have been installed at customer counters at the busiest stations.