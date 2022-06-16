IRONTON — David Koechner, an actor known for his roles in the film “Anchorman” and the television series “The Office,” was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired by the Ohio State Highway Patrol earlier this month.
Patrol officers stopped the actor around 1:47 a.m. June 4 after officers witnessed lane violations while he was driving in Lawrence County. The website TMZ released cam footage of his arrest Tuesday.
In the video footage, officers said Koechner’s vehicle smelled like alcohol and he had glassy eyes. According to a criminal complaint filed in Lawrence County Municipal Court, an officer reported that he “immediately observed that his eyes were discernibly watery and bloodshot.”
While being handcuffed, Koechner told officers it was his second charge for operating a motor vehicle while impaired in the past six months, according to the video footage.
The footage also shows Koechner taking a series of field sobriety tests. Koechner told officers he had one beer, but he was arrested after he completed his tests.
In the criminal complaint, officers said Koechner refused a breathalyzer test after the arrest and was later taken to a hotel where he had a reservation. Koechner was also charged with refusing a breath sample with a prior OVI.
If found guilty of the OVI charge, Koechner could face “a mandatory jail term of three consecutive days, with a maximum prison sentence of six months,” according to Ohio law. A person convicted of the charge could also be fined up to $1,000 and 500 hours of community service, in addition to a drivers intervention program.
Koechner attended Huntington’s Comic and Toy Convention June 4-5. He also hosted an “Office” themed trivia night at Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton the night of June 4. He portrayed the character Todd Packer in the show.
His hearing is set for July 8 at the Lawrence County Municipal Court in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.