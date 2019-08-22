HUNTINGTON - Sign-ups for the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree will begin in the Tri-State area next month.

Sign-ups in Mason County will take place Sept. 18 at DHHR from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.; Sept. 20 in Lincoln County at DHHR from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Sept. 19 in Wayne County at DHHR from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

In Cabell County, sign-ups for those with last names A-M will be Sept. 25, then Sept. 26 for those with last names N-Z at The Salvation Army on 3rd Avenue in Huntington from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.

A makeup day for sign-ups from all counties will be Sept. 27 at The Salvation Army on 3rd Avenue in Huntington from 1 to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 304-529-2401.

