Five-year-old Haven Salmons reels in her 5th catch of the morning with Michael Sutton during IBEW Local 317’s 5th annual Take Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Lake William in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — Many anglers brought their children to lakes, rivers and ponds across West Virginia to introduce them to the joy of fishing during the state’s Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday in Barboursville, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 317 used the opportunity to introduce youth to fishing during the 5th annual Take Kids Fishing Day at Lake William in Barboursville Park.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
