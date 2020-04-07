HUNTINGTON — Amid the slower, quieter days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are turning to outdoor pursuits to help fill their time.
Walks, bicycle rides and hikes have proven popular on the warm days of spring, but Gov. Jim Justice also recently made it easier to head out and try one’s hand at fishing.
On March 26, Justice announced a free month of fishing for West Virginia residents. Through Friday, April 24, the requirement to possess a fishing license to fish in state-regulated waters has been waived for state residents.
Anglers still must practice safe social distancing, and DNR Law Enforcement will continue to patrol all state waterways. Officers may require proof of West Virginia residency, a valid driver’s license, or a state-issued ID. All fishing regulations remain in effect both for residents and nonresidents; these include bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas, and fly-fishing-only areas.
This waiver of the license requirement applies only to fishing licenses. To learn more about fishing in West Virginia, visit wvdnr.gov.