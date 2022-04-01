BARBOURSVILLE — The gold rush is on. People of all ages took their fishing poles to Lake William at Barboursville Park on Thursday, hoping to reel in one of the golden rainbow trout stocked in the lake earlier this week.
Known as the annual West Virginia Gold Rush, this year marks the fifth year in a row that the state Division of Natural Resources has conducted statewide stockings of the golden rainbow trout. Stockings of the unique fish began Tuesday at 62 lakes and streams around the state and will continue through April 9.
The golden rainbow trout — introduced to the public in 1963 as part of West Virginia’s centennial celebration — is native to the state but is considered a prized catch among anglers, the DNR says.
Earlier this year, a coin commemorating the fifth anniversary of the West Virginia Gold Rush was unveiled, and any anglers who catch one of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout stocked this year can request a coin online at wvdnr.gov/goldrush.
