IRONTON — Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson has dismissed 67 counts of animal cruelty against a Lawrence County man.
The misdemeanor charges were filed earlier this year against Ruben Ted Sprouse, of 5258 Ohio 650, Ironton. As a result, the dogs were removed from the property by a variety of agencies including the Friends of Lawrence County Rescue.
Since the charges were filed in June, the Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating.
“This investigation included communication and consultation with Lawrence County animal shelter employees trained to recognize animal cruelty,” Anderson said.
“The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office was subsequently provided with photos of each and every dog at the time of their removal, and said photos do not support a charge of animal cruelty for any animal removed,” Anderson said.
“Once all evidence was obtained, it became clear that the state of Ohio should not go forward with the charges,” he said.
“As Lawrence County prosecutor, I have the responsibility to review evidence and only seek convictions when supported by sufficient evidence,” Anderson said.
State law requires specific elements for animal cruelty, he said.
“In this case, those elements were not present,” he added.
Jason Newman, county humane agent, said the dogs were kept in wire cages that didn’t contain food or water.
Anderson said it’s not up to him to see the dogs, mostly beagles, are returned to the owner.
“I have no say in what happens to the dogs,” he said.
Some of the dogs went to Pitiful Paws in Chesapeake, Ohio, and some were taken by BREW, a beagle rescue group.
