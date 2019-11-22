HUNTINGTON — One By One Animal Advocates and Trapper Girls CCC are teaming up with Merritts Creek Veterinary Clinic to vet 60 community cats Saturday, Nov. 23, with Dr. Jacqueline Chevalier. The cats are being trapped from multiple locations in the Tri-State and taken to the clinic, where they will be evaluated before vetting is performed. In addition to being altered, each cat will be vaccinated, have its ears cleaned, receive a dose of flea/tick preventative and have its ear tipped to signify it has been altered. The cats will be monitored before being returned to their original colony.
Monetary donations to help offset the cost of surgery and veterinary care for the feral cats can be made to One By One Animal Advocates via PayPal using onebyoneaa@gmail.com. Dry or wet cat food donations may also be dropped off to Cabell County Community Services Organization at 724 10th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. All donations are tax-deductible.
If individuals are helping care for a cat colony and need assistance getting them altered, they may contact One By One at onebyoneaa@gmail.com.