HUNTINGTON — One By One Animal Advocates is teaming up with Proctorville Animal Clinic to vet 60 feral cats Saturday, Aug. 31, by veterinarian Dr. Mike Dyer and Dr. Amber Mullins.
The cats are being trapped from multiple locations in the Tri-State and taken to the clinic where they will be evaluated before vetting is performed. In addition to being altered, each cat trapped will be vaccinated, have its ears cleaned, receive a dose of flea/tick preventative and have its ear tipped to signify it has been altered. The cats will be monitored before being returned to their original colony.
Teresa Atkins, a volunteer with One By One, said she has been thrilled with the organization's efforts so far.
"We love being able to send homeless cats to rescue organizations where they'll be matched to loving homes, but we also know that's not a realistic future for many of these cats who have spent years living outside without human contact," Atkins said in a news release. "Trap, neuter, release (TNR) is a humane and effective way to improve the lives of these cats and reduce the feral population over time."
Atkins said One By One's efforts are made possible by support from the community, including volunteers.
Monetary donations to help offset the cost of surgery and veterinary care for the feral cats may be made to One By One Animal Advocates via PayPal using onebyoneaa@gmail.com. Dry or wet cat food donations may also be dropped off to Cabell County Community Services Organization at 724 10th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. All donations are tax-deductible.
If individuals are helping care for a cat colony and need assistance getting them altered, they may contact One By One at onebyoneaa@gmail.com.