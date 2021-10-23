HUNTINGTON — The Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter Endowment Group will host an Animal Trick-or-Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Miller School Park, 620 12th Ave. in Huntington.
Donations will be accepted during the event for the endowment, the purpose of which is to have a continuous income stream for the shelter.
People with pets, and even those without costumes, can come and enjoy the event. Children are invited to come and giggle at the animals.
The Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter Endowment is a fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community. Contributions can be sent to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, P.O. Box 7392, Huntington, WV 25779, indicating the Shelter Endowment in the memo line. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.
