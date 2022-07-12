Austin McClung, 12, of Huntington, draws while making crafts with the other camp attendees as the Paws, Scales, and Tails camp takes place inside the Marshall University Science Building on Monday in Huntington.
Amelia Sims, 9, of Huntington, listens to instructor Melanie Browning as the Paws, Scales, and Tails camp takes place outside of the Marshall University Science Building on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Annie Chen, 13, of Proctorville, listens to instructor Melanie Browning speak as the Paws, Scales, and Tails camp takes place outside of the Marshall University Science Building on Monday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Summer learning with West Virginia Science Adventures continues this month with more opportunities for children to learn about their environment and the creatures with which they share it.
This week’s camp at Marshall University, Paws, Scales, and Tails, is offering participating students from grades 4-9 a hands-on approach to learning about animals both in captivity, and in their natural environment.
Camp organizers say the program will create a lifelong link and respect of nature and animals of all kinds. Topics will include defense mechanisms, predator vs. prey relationships, and conservation and endangered species.
The camp is being offered at no charge with support from the National Youth Science Foundation.
