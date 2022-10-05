The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church invited the public to bring their furry friends to church Tuesday for a blessing.

Cats, dogs and other assorted critters were able to receive a blessing from the church in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, or the patron saint of animals and the environment.

