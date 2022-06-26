Surin Jaima attempts to smash a watermelon as guests play Suikawari, a traditional Japanese game that involves splitting a watermelon with a stick, during the annual Natsu No Tsubasacon picnic on Saturday at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Anime, manga and video game enthusiasts alike played games, competed in costume contests and met fans from across the Tri-State on Saturday during the Natsu No Tsubasacon annual picnic at Ritter Park.
Tsubasacon is West Virginia’s anime, gaming and cosplay convention started in 2004, said Vice Chair David Richmond.
“The picnic is just a really low-key way to hang out with the same people that show up at the convention,” he said. “We want people to enjoy themselves, and we want to raise awareness of the event that’s in Charleston. And we just want to get more support.”
Richmond said the annual picnic event leads into the yearly convention in Charleston, this year taking place Oct. 7-9 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Huntington picnic gives longtime members another chance to see each other as well as invite new local members to be introduced to the community, Richmond said.
Chad Riedel, 38, said he has been coming to Tsubasacon events since 2006, when the convention moved to Huntington. The convention moved back to Charleston in 2019, and Riedel said he attends every event he can because of the great community.
Riedel said the picnic is a chance for people who may not know about the community to get to know people who have similar interests.
“It definitely (shows) people who may not realize that there is a community out there that there is one — in fact, here in their backyard,” he said. “There’s lots of people around they can communicate with, become friends with and just grow their circles.”
Riedel’s son, Tommy, 8, said he has been to a few Tsubasacon events with his family and he hopes to start cosplaying in the future.
More information about the October Tsubasacon convention can be found at www.tsubasacon.org.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
