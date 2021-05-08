HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will discuss a resolution on the annual action plan for the city at its Monday meeting. According to the agenda, the plan will include programs like the 2021 Community Development Block Grant, the Home Investment Partnership and Emergency Solutions Grant programs.
The council will also discuss a resolution that would authorize the commitment of project funds for the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Home Investment Trust Fund. City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 10.