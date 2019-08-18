HUNTINGTON — What at first glance looked to be a backyard cookout among family and friends along McCoy Road was so much more — an event to raise money for children and families affected by spina bifida.
The fifth annual Brady Steps 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament took place Saturday in the backyard of a private home along McCoy Road in Huntington. About 16 teams, some of which included former Marshall University basketball players, had signed up to play in the tournament, and food, swimming and music were offered for other attendees, who paid entry fees to go toward the cause.
Brady Steps was founded by Brad and Angel Blake, of Huntington, whose son, Brady, was diagnosed with spina bifida, a birth defect in which a developing baby's spinal cord fails to develop properly. Spina bifida is the most common neural tube defect in the United States. An estimated 166,000 individuals with spina bifida live in the U.S.
Angel Blake said the foundation was created eight years ago to raise awareness about spina bifida and help families in need after her son, Brady, was diagnosed.
"Obviously it was really difficult. We just decided, you know what, we are going to turn this into something positive and try to help other people," she said. "It's been really rewarding for us."
Former Marshall University basketball player and current Huntington St. Joe head boys basketball coach Ryan Taylor has gone to the event in each of its five years. He grew close with Brady and his family while playing for the Herd, he said, and felt it was important to keep showing his support.
"It's always good to get out here and see him," he said. "I've seen him grow up from where he was when I first started playing here."
While he fine-tuned his basketball skills while at Marshall, he said he also learned the importance of community events like this.
"(Marshall men's basketball head coach) Dan D'Antoni instilled it in us to go out and get in the community because with us not having a professional team here, the community is going to back you and be behind you," he said. "So I try to get out as much as I can for these types of things."
In the time since the foundation's creation, the group has donated money to spina bifida awareness, a special camp held yearly in Ripley, West Virginia, for supplies and labor for wheelchair ramps, special-needs bikes and more. Last year the event raised $25,000 for the all-inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons.
The 3-on-3 tournament and a 5K are the group's biggest fundraisers each year.
