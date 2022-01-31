Andrea Kilgore, of Kenova, right, Brianna Kilgore, of Kenova, and Aubree Kilgore, 6, laugh together as they arrive at the KEE100 Bridal Expo on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — Brides-to-be attended a one-stop shop Sunday afternoon for KEE 100’s 30th annual Bridal Expo at the Mountain Health Arena.
Morning show personalities Dave and Jenn hosted the event, which featured vendors designed to make any wedding day a success.
There were fashions by David’s Bridal, a Groom’s Cake Dive with prizes sponsored by Pastry Princess’ Bake Shop and the Groom’s Room sponsored by Texas Roadhouse of Huntington, Herr Foods and 7UP of South Point.
