The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NITRO, W.Va. — Kanawha County’s biggest lake will be the site of the annual City of Nitro Catfish Tournament, to be held Friday, July 23, at the city’s 27-acre Ridenour Lake.

“We believe the annual event helps fishermen become familiar with our beautiful Ridenour Lake,” Jim Caudill, president of the Nitro Fairs and Festivals Commission, said in a release. “It’s an event that attracts fishermen from all over the region.”

The catfish tournament will take place from 6 to 11 p.m., and participants can sign up beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the lake’s gazebo. The cost will be $15 per person for a chance to win cash prizes for highest total weight of best five fish. Children younger than 12 years old can enter free. There will be a two-pole limit for each contestant.

The lake will be stocked with big catfish earlier in the week.

Ridenour Lake is located at the end of 21st Street in Nitro.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.