NITRO, W.Va. — Kanawha County’s biggest lake will be the site of the annual City of Nitro Catfish Tournament, to be held Friday, July 23, at the city’s 27-acre Ridenour Lake.
“We believe the annual event helps fishermen become familiar with our beautiful Ridenour Lake,” Jim Caudill, president of the Nitro Fairs and Festivals Commission, said in a release. “It’s an event that attracts fishermen from all over the region.”
The catfish tournament will take place from 6 to 11 p.m., and participants can sign up beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the lake’s gazebo. The cost will be $15 per person for a chance to win cash prizes for highest total weight of best five fish. Children younger than 12 years old can enter free. There will be a two-pole limit for each contestant.
The lake will be stocked with big catfish earlier in the week.
Ridenour Lake is located at the end of 21st Street in Nitro.