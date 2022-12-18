CEREDO — The Annual Ceredo Kenova Alumni Band concert on Saturday featured holiday music in a new location.
The event took place in the Ceredo Senior Wellness Center, formerly the Ceredo Grade School.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
CEREDO — The Annual Ceredo Kenova Alumni Band concert on Saturday featured holiday music in a new location.
The event took place in the Ceredo Senior Wellness Center, formerly the Ceredo Grade School.
“This outstanding group of musicians are sharing the sounds of the season in their newly renovated, permanent home,” said Nancy Price, one of the concert’s organizers. “Band members have spent many hours making this new location their home, including constructing displays of a variety of band memorabilia.”
The concert featured the familiar tunes to get those attending in the holiday spirit.
“The Ceredo Kenova Alumni Band was the idea of Mr. Charles Oshel, the retired former director of the Ceredo Kenova High School Band,” Price said. They have been performing throughout the Tri-State area for more than 20 years.”
Price said they have expanded to include musicians from many area high schools throughout the area.
“While we sometimes ‘pass the hat’ at events, all of the participants give of their time and talents as well as providing their own instruments and transportation to various events,” she said. “They are a remarkable group who have kept their skills first honed in high school. Mr. Oshel has written the majority of the arrangements they play. His health has prevented him from continuing as director his presence continues to be felt at every performance.
“Now, under the direction of Mr. Bill Galloway, the group rehearses every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Ceredo Senior Wellness Center. The center recently became their permanent home after their previous location was razed to make room for the Ceredo Kenova Elementary school.
“Our community is truly fortunate to have this exceptional group of musicians who continue enhance the quality of life in our community.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.