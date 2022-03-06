Marshall student Ty Baker, cosplaying as Admiral Ackbar from “Star Wars,” poses for people outside the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University’s HerdCon Pop Culture Convention on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Huntington.
Marshall student Ty Baker, cosplaying as Admiral Ackbar from “Star Wars,” poses for people outside the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University’s HerdCon Pop Culture Convention on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Collectors and creators alike gathered at Marshall University’s annual pop culture convention Saturday.
People of all ages visited Marshall’s campus in Huntington to attend HerdCon, which offered cosplayers, vendors, gaming panels, artists and more at the Memorial Student Center.
HerdCon organizers say it is their goal to celebrate the achievements of the university’s alumni, faculty, staff and students by inviting the campus and community to be part of the event. Artists, vendors, authors and cosplayers from the Tri-State and beyond participated in this year’s convention.
The event began during the 2017-18 school year, when more than 1,000 people attended the convention.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.