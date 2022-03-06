The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Collectors and creators alike gathered at Marshall University’s annual pop culture convention Saturday.

People of all ages visited Marshall’s campus in Huntington to attend HerdCon, which offered cosplayers, vendors, gaming panels, artists and more at the Memorial Student Center.

HerdCon organizers say it is their goal to celebrate the achievements of the university’s alumni, faculty, staff and students by inviting the campus and community to be part of the event. Artists, vendors, authors and cosplayers from the Tri-State and beyond participated in this year’s convention.

The event began during the 2017-18 school year, when more than 1,000 people attended the convention.

