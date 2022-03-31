Junior graphic design student Tiarra Jackson glazes a bowl as Marshall University art students work on ceramic bowls for the 2022 Empty Bowls fundraiser on Wednesday at the Marshall University Ceramics Lab in Huntington.
Senior painting major Nick Cavins glazes a bowl as Marshall University art students work on ceramic bowls for the 2022 Empty Bowls fundraiser on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Marshall University Ceramics Lab in Huntington.
Senior painting major Nick Cavins glazes a bowl as Marshall University art students work on ceramic bowls for the 2022 Empty Bowls fundraiser on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Marshall University Ceramics Lab in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University ceramics students plan to sell more than 1,000 handcrafted bowls for charity next month at the annual Empty Bowls event.
The students, who have been working on this event for the past two semesters, will have the bowls displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Pullman Square in Huntington.
“The effort to get all the bowls and fire all the bowls is a community effort, and the whole ceramic studio and students from fall semester help out,” interim director of ceramics Frederick Bartolovic said.
The bowls cost $20 each, with all proceeds benefiting Facing Hunger Foodbank, which provides food to nearly 130,000 people per year in 17 counties across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
“The goal of the event is to end hunger within our community, or at least fight to end hunger in our community,” Bartolovic said. “And to also show the impact that art can make on the community.”
The pottery class, taught by ceramics professor Allora McCullough, is a community-based learning elective. The course allows students to create art and volunteer for local organizations.
Bartolovic said the students will volunteer at the food bank to understand the organization they are helping. The students volunteer for a few organizations each semester.
Before COVID-19, the event included a soup lunch for those purchasing bowls. This year, local business coupons will be given to those who purchase a bowl at Empty Bowls, while supplies last.
“Jessica Stone at The Pottery Place has helped us out immensely over the last couple of years. They are right across from the Visual Arts Center, so we have a pretty close relationship with them,” Bartolovic said. “Jessica is also a graduate of the Marshall ceramics program here, so she has an invested history with the event.”
Bartolovic said Stone expressed her desire to continue helping with the event even after she graduated, and will also post bowls for sale on The Pottery Place website.
