Michael Vaughn from Troop 152 raises his hand as he repeats his Boy Scout oath while attending a session on citizenship inside Smith Hall during the 28th annual Scout Merit Badge College on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Scouts travel across campus toward the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex during the 28th annual Scout Merit Badge College on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Marshall University in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Dozens of Scouts were at Marshall University on Saturday for the annual Merit Badge College for the Buckskin Council of Boy Scouts of America.
The 28th annual event was open to male and female Scouts from throughout the state and region and offered participants the chance to work on two merit badges. A variety of merit badges were available during the event, and Scouts received instruction from university faculty and staff serving as merit badge counselors.
Classes were offered in the morning and afternoon, with a break for lunch.
The annual Merit Badge College is aimed at preparing Scouts for their future careers.
