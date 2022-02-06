The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Dozens of Scouts were at Marshall University on Saturday for the annual Merit Badge College for the Buckskin Council of Boy Scouts of America.

The 28th annual event was open to male and female Scouts from throughout the state and region and offered participants the chance to work on two merit badges. A variety of merit badges were available during the event, and Scouts received instruction from university faculty and staff serving as merit badge counselors.

Classes were offered in the morning and afternoon, with a break for lunch.

The annual Merit Badge College is aimed at preparing Scouts for their future careers.

