HUNTINGTON — From love songs to games, food and dance, people were able to experience a variety of cultures during the International Festival at Marshall University on Saturday.

As the oldest and longest running international festival in West Virginia, this year’s event included food, music, dance and displays representing countries and cultures from around the world. The festival, which was free and open to the public, marked its 58th year by featuring international restaurants from around the Tri-State that offered tastings of their signature menu items.

The festival was sponsored by Marshall Housing & Residence Life, The Landing at Marshall University, Insurance for Students, Chipotle, Artina, Yeager Airport and BB&T.

