ASHLAND — For 10 days each year, the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland transforms into a winter wonderland complete with dozens of decorated Christmas trees and miniature trains and villages on display.
The transformation is part of the annual Festival of Trees and Trains, which kicked off its 35th year Friday and will be open through Dec. 1. On Thursday, local students were given the chance to visit the venue for a sneak peek of the elements featured in this year’s event.
In addition to the trees and trains that make up the event’s name, the festival offers children’s activities, entertainment, special performances and more.
The Festival of Trees and Trains is open from noon to 9 p.m. on most weekdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 4 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Tickets are $6.50 for adults, $5.50 for kids 12 and under, and $12 for up to five people together on Family Day. Ages 3 and under are free. For more information, visit www.pacfott.org.