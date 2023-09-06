The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Participants take off from the starting line during the Fit Fest 5K on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host Fit Fest 2023, an event to celebrate the life of Dr. Paul Ambrose and to raise funds to maintain and expand the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH), on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Ritter Park.

The rain-or-shine event will include a 5K run/walk organized by O Such Tri-State Race Planners, bike rides on the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, a bike rodeo for children that will teach bike skills and safety through a fun obstacle course, and kids’ activities through the Huntington YMCA and the Huntington Children’s Museum, according to a news release from the City of Huntington.

