HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host Fit Fest 2023, an event to celebrate the life of Dr. Paul Ambrose and to raise funds to maintain and expand the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH), on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Ritter Park.
The rain-or-shine event will include a 5K run/walk organized by O Such Tri-State Race Planners, bike rides on the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, a bike rodeo for children that will teach bike skills and safety through a fun obstacle course, and kids’ activities through the Huntington YMCA and the Huntington Children’s Museum, according to a news release from the City of Huntington.
All kids’ activities, the bike ride and bike rodeo are free. Registration for the 5K run/walk is $25 before Sept. 9 and $30 on the morning of the event. Registration for the 5K run/walk is available at Tri-State Racer (https://tristateracer.com/race/12076).
The schedule for the event is as follows:
8 a.m.: Day of registration for the 5K begins
9 a.m.: 5K begins
10 a.m.: 5K awards ceremony and moment of remembrance
10:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Kids’ activities (bike rodeo, YMCA and Huntington Children’s Museum activities)
10:15 a.m.: Bike rides leave from Ritter Park Shelter #2 on the PATH
10:30 am: Kids Fun Run
The bike rodeo gives kids and new riders an opportunity to practice safe bicycling habits with obstacle courses and challenges to build skills while having fun, the release states. Three bicycle rides -- six miles, 10 miles and a long-distance ride -- will highlight various sections of the PATH. The City of Huntington also will sell vintage bicycle license plates for $1 and provide information about the PATH.
Fit Fest is a celebration of healthy activities in the vision of Dr. Paul Ambrose’s legacy in the community and a fundraiser for the maintenance and expansion of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, the release states.
Ambrose received his medical degree from Marshall University and dedicated his life to improving health outcomes and fighting obesity. Ambrose died in the 9/11 crash of Flight 77 into the Pentagon. In 2008, the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health trail system was dedicated in his honor.
“As we reflect on the anniversary of 9/11 and Dr. Ambrose’s passing, we hope that this event will pay tribute to Dr. Ambrose and his passion for improving health outcomes as the City works toward long-term plans for trail maintenance,” city Planning Director Bre Shell said in the release.
