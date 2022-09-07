A worker adjusts flags as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District prepares the Healing Field for visitors Tuesday at Spring Hill Cemetery. For more photos, visit www.herald-dispatch.com/multimedia.
HUNTINGTON — A patriotic display to remember a national tragedy returns to Huntington this week.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Healing Field, a vigil of American flags at Spring Hill Cemetery, continues this year from Sept. 7 to 13. The flags honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks, which happened 21 years ago.
“Please join the Park District as we come together as a community during this week to pay our respects, reflect and look forward together,” GHPRD said in a press release.
On Tuesday, volunteers installed some of the flags at the cemetery. Members of the community can purchase flags for $35. The proceeds benefit the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Flags previously posted and held by the owner can be posted again in the display for $15.
Local officials, first responders, military veterans, GHPRD leaders and others will observe the annual Patriot Day ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. The event will feature music. Light refreshments will be provided after the ceremony.
The following day, Monday, Sept. 12, will serve as a Day of Reflection before flags in the Healing Field are taken down on Tuesday, Sept. 13. All flags can be retrieved on Tuesday before 4 p.m.
Huntington’s first Healing Field was first held 12 years ago, a decade after 9/11. The idea was adopted from similar displays across the country.
GHPRD and Spring Hill Cemetery are the event’s sponsors. For more information, call 304-696-5954 or 304-696-5516.
