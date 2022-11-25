The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University invites the community to a Herd Holiday from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

The annual event features the official holiday lighting on the student center plaza, along with activities, snacks, giveaways and music, according to a news release. The event is sponsored by Marshall’s Office of University Communications and Division of Student Affairs.

