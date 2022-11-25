Antonio McEachin, 6, of Huntington, poses for a photo with Marco during the annual Herd Holiday celebration on Dec. 2, 2021, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. This year’s event takes place Tuesday.
Antonio McEachin, 6, of Huntington, poses for a photo with Marco during the annual Herd Holiday celebration on Dec. 2, 2021, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. This year’s event takes place Tuesday.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University invites the community to a Herd Holiday from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.
The annual event features the official holiday lighting on the student center plaza, along with activities, snacks, giveaways and music, according to a news release. The event is sponsored by Marshall’s Office of University Communications and Division of Student Affairs.
“Herd Holiday is one of our favorite annual events,” said Mallory Jarrell, director of branding and trademarks at Marshall. “It is always so much fun seeing the Marshall family, young and old, come together to enjoy the holiday season on campus.”
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting of the Marshall University Christmas tree. The program will include performances by Marshall University’s Early Education STEAM Center, the Old Main Carolers and True Impact Dance and Performing Arts.
After the lighting, guests will move inside for activities and snacks, including hot chocolate and s’mores. The bookstore will remain open for holiday shopping and will offer a free gift with purchase, special offers and giveaways. The bookstore will present a holiday story time at 6:30 p.m.
Holiday photos with Santa-Marco will be taken from 6-8 p.m. The photos will be available for free download beginning Monday, Dec. 5.
Marshall student organizations will take part in a gingerbread house decorating contest, and Marshall’s Presidential Ambassadors will be available to assist children in writing letters to Santa Claus and dropping them in his mailbox.
Marshall Health and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will host a stocking-stuffing station, students from the School of Pharmacy will help children make reindeer bait, and international students will create holiday gift tags in their native languages. The Early Education STEAM Center will host an activity and share information about the Imagination Library.
Students from the Campus Activities Board will host a Build-a-Bison station. Guests will be able to purchase and stuff a holiday-themed Marco for $20 or $10 with a valid Marshall ID.
