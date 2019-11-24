HUNTINGTON — Marshall University invites the community to a Herd Holiday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.
The annual event features the official holiday tree lighting on the student center plaza, along with numerous activities, snacks, giveaways and music. The event is sponsored by Marshall’s Office of University Communications and Student Affairs.
“Herd Holiday has become a great tradition for our entire Marshall family,” said Mallory Jarrell, director of branding and trademarks at Marshall. “We are excited to see everyone come together to kick off the holiday season. There are so many fun activities for everyone, and it’s the perfect opportunity to visit the Huntington campus and spread holiday cheer.”
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with music by the Old Main Carolers and the lighting of the Marshall University Christmas tree. After the lighting, guests will move inside for activities, music from Kelley’s Bridge and snacks — including hot chocolate and s’mores.
Other features include holiday ornament painting with The Pottery Place (the first 200 ornaments are free), a holiday photo booth and a Marshall Bookstore fashion show.
The bookstore will remain open for holiday shopping and will offer a free gift with purchase, special offers and giveaways throughout the evening. Children are invited into the bookstore for holiday storytimes at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.
Holiday photos with Santa-Marco will be taken throughout the evening. The photos will be available for free downloads beginning Dec. 12.
Marshall student organizations will take part in a gingerbread house decorating contest, WMUL-FM will provide musical entertainment, and Marshall’s Presidential Ambassadors will be available to assist children in writing letters to Santa Claus and dropping them in his mailbox.
Marshall Health will host a stocking-stuffing station, students from the School of Pharmacy will help children make reindeer bait and students from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will assist guests with writing get-well holiday cards to send to patients of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
Marshall dietetics students will share samples and recipes for healthy holiday treats, and international students will make gift tags for guests in their native languages.
Students from the Campus Activities Board will host a Build-a-Bison station. Guests will be able to purchase and stuff a holiday-themed Marco for $30 or $10 with a valid Marshall student ID.
More information and a full schedule of events can be found at www.marshall.edu/herdholiday.